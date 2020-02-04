Home

Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery
Carolyn Ann Green Obituary
Carolyn Ann Green of Hayes died at VCU Medical Center on February 1, 2020, at the age of 65. Carolyn loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and baking for the family, parents Jack McKinney and Mary Brooks McKinney preceded her in death. Husband of 50 years survives her, Donald Wayne Green, two sons, Philip W. Green (Judi), Michael Paul Green (Christina), five grandchildren, Amber, Becka, Maddie, Janie, Hunter, three great-grandchildren, Logan, Annie, Bailey, four siblings, Brenda Leiffer (Tommy), Joe McKinney, Wilma McKinney-Maxwell (Pete), Jackie Motley (Ralph), "Spunky" family pet as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Hogg Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm. A 2:00 pm graveside service conducted by Pastor Richard Whiteheart will be held in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. In memory of our loved one, contributions may be made to the , c/o Ann Dyal, 8374 Kitchener Drive, Gloucester, VA 23061. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 4, 2020
