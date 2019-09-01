|
Carolyn B. Turner, 67, of Newport News, Virginia, died August 26, 2019 with her family by her side.
She was born on January 26, 1952 in Newport News and remained a life long resident who graduated from Denbigh High School in 1970. She was a former employee of General Electric and Gambro for a number of years.
A loving mother, wife, family member, and friend, she touched everyone she encountered with her kindness, welcoming nature, and her beautiful smile.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Turner; Her children, Angelique Burrell (Terry), Carlette Gray (Thaddeus), Travis Turner, and Ashley Turner; Five grandchildren, Brittany Burrell, Julian Burrell, Akela Briana Chisolm, Taylor Burrell, and Laniya Johnson; One very special great granddaughter Samiah Majors; and two sisters, Charlene Smith (Kent) and Edith Chandler, as well as a host of family and friends all of whom she loved and touched deeply.
She was preceeded in death by her parents, Texana and Charles Younger and her brothers, Charles Younger Jr., and William McKinley Jennings.
Her life will be celebrated at a memorial service on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Cornerstone Community Church, 1003 Moyer Road, Newport News, Virginia at 1:00 pm with a repass to follow. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the .
Cremation Society of Virginia assisted the family with their arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 1, 2019