Carolyn Boyd

Carolyn Hinton Boyd earned her angel wings
June 16, 2020 in Kailua, Hawaii.She was born
to George and Louise Hinton, in Newport News,Va.
Carolyn was educated in Hampton City Schools.
Left to cherish are her two sons,Wilbor L. Boyd Jr.
and William Boyd. Also, two grandchildren.
Siblings include,Gwendolyn H. Newsome,
Claire Martine and Evelyn Garner
and a host of friends and relatives.
A private homecoming will be in Hawaii.
June 16, 2020 in Kailua, Hawaii.She was born
to George and Louise Hinton, in Newport News,Va.
Carolyn was educated in Hampton City Schools.
Left to cherish are her two sons,Wilbor L. Boyd Jr.
and William Boyd. Also, two grandchildren.
Siblings include,Gwendolyn H. Newsome,
Claire Martine and Evelyn Garner
and a host of friends and relatives.
A private homecoming will be in Hawaii.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 30, 2020.