Carolyn Boyd
Carolyn Hinton Boyd earned her angel wings

June 16, 2020 in Kailua, Hawaii.She was born

to George and Louise Hinton, in Newport News,Va.

Carolyn was educated in Hampton City Schools.

Left to cherish are her two sons,Wilbor L. Boyd Jr.

and William Boyd. Also, two grandchildren.

Siblings include,Gwendolyn H. Newsome,

Claire Martine and Evelyn Garner

and a host of friends and relatives.

A private homecoming will be in Hawaii.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 29, 2020
I love you and will miss you so much.
Sharon Newsome
Family
