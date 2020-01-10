|
Carolyn Charlotte Kish-Hasnain, 94, passed away on December 8, 2019. Born in Hobart, IN, she has been a resident of Newport News since 2003. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima & Korean Martyrs Catholic Church.
Carolyn retired as a First Grade Elementary School Teacher in Prince Georges County Maryland in 2005 for nearly 40 years. She had a tremendous passion for her gardening.
Carolyn was survived by her daughter, Sheila Gessner (Frederick); Son, Leon Hasnain (Paula); and grandchildren, Lauren, Victoria and Nicholas Gessner.
The family will receive friends from 10-11:00 am Monday, January 13, 2020, at St. Rose of Lima & Korean Martyrs Catholic Church, 2114 Bay Ave. in Hampton. Immediately following at 11:00 am, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Simon Ahn.
Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton,757-825-8070.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 10, 2020