Carolyn Elliott Holden passed away on November 15, 2020 at age 80. Born to Marvin Julian Elliott and Mary Elizabeth Oden on September 21, 1940, she spent her early years in Hopewell, VA and graduated from Longwood College in 1964 with a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education. She taught English for 34 years at middle and high schools in Newport News, VA. Her sense of humor, patience, and generosity were a lesson and comfort to all of those who knew her. Blessed with a kind and generous spirit, Carolyn made friends everywhere she went. Spending time with her friends and family, making cards, and swapping stories brought her much pleasure. She loved children and carried small toy cars and coloring kits to hand out, brightening everyone's day. Carolyn was a member of the Woman's Club of Newport News and served on the Club's board and educational committees. She enjoyed volunteering with the card ministry at Chestnut Memorial UMC. Carolyn was also a long-time active member of Alpha Delta Kappa. In her passing, we lost a pair of willing and capable hands, eyes that saw the needs of others, and a heart of service. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 54 years, Allen Holden; her daughter Suzanna Pangilinan and son-in-law Anthony; her two grandsons, Tristan and Corbin; her great-granddaughter, Charlotte; and her sisters of the heart, Sarah Brown, Patty McLeod, and Fran Scott, as well as many other dear friends and family who have been of great support. The family thanks Riverside Hospice, Visiting Angels, and Williamsburg Hospice House for their attentive and compassionate care. Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park. A memorial gathering will be arranged at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to www.sportsoutreach.net/donate
or www.linkhr.org/donate
.