Carolyn Eure Lyons passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019. Born to Frank and Mattie Eure on July 14, 1936, she was a native of Newport News, VA and a resident of Smithfield since 1995. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Ruth. She is survived by her husband Harold; son Hal (Becky); daughter Cori (Robert); four grandsons; three great grandchildren; her brother Edward; her nephew Tommy; and cousin Nancy. Carolyn's great pleasure in life was her family. A caring soul, she was fiercely protective of her family and friends and would go out of her way to ease their burdens and raise them up. Carolyn loved laughing, lunching with her best friends, doting on her grandchildren, cuddling with the family dogs, reading books, hosting holiday gatherings with homemade eats only she could prepare, and meeting people and sharing their stories. She took great pride in herself and her home and she was so proud of her family. We are blessed that the Lord shared this beautiful wife, mother and best friend with us for 83 years.
A service will be performed at The City Life Church, 311 Selden Rd., Newport News, VA 23606 on November 2, 2019 at 11:00am. This will be immediately followed by a brief memorial at the graveside of St. Luke's Memorial Park Cemetery at 14477 Benn's Church Blvd., Smithfield, VA 23430.
"Father, into thy hands I commend my soul."
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at https://www.tmcfunding.com/funds/remembering-carolyn-lyons/3913/. Any amount is deeply appreciated.
Services in care of Altmeyer Funeral Home - Riverside Chapel 7415 River Rd., Newport News, VA 23607.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 27, 2019