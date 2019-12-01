Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Fullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn J. Fullen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn J. Fullen Obituary
Carolyn J. Fullen, 78, of Hampton, passed away on November 24, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lucas and Sadie Lawrence; sisters, Ruth Lawrence, Dixie Adams (Robert), Mary Ellen Wright (Paul); and brother, Franklin Lawrence (Shirley). Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Henry Fullen; daughter, Sandra Fullen Quesenberry (William), son, Jeffrey Fullen; and grandchildren, Brooke Fullen, Danielle Quesenberry, and Branden Fullen. Private services will be held at a later date. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -