Carolyn J. Fullen, 78, of Hampton, passed away on November 24, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lucas and Sadie Lawrence; sisters, Ruth Lawrence, Dixie Adams (Robert), Mary Ellen Wright (Paul); and brother, Franklin Lawrence (Shirley). Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Henry Fullen; daughter, Sandra Fullen Quesenberry (William), son, Jeffrey Fullen; and grandchildren, Brooke Fullen, Danielle Quesenberry, and Branden Fullen. Private services will be held at a later date. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 1, 2019