Carolyn J. Harris born November 4, 1939, went to be with her Savior on August 11, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She graduated from Hampton High School in 1958. She met her soul mate Donald Harris there at the age of 15. They were married for 57 years. Carolyn graduated from Obici School of Nursing as a RN. She continued her education at East Carolina University with a Nurse Practitioner degree with certification in the areas of Family Practice and OB/GYN. She was a supervisor at Hampton General Hospital, phasing in the first ER Physicians. She coordinated Tidewater's only Poison Control Center at the time. Carolyn was the first NP for the Western Tidewater Health District, practicing predominately alone. The Virginia Dept. of Health awarded her the first NP Excellence Award. She was employed with the Hampton Health Dept. before moving to Smithfield; where she worked for the Isle of Wight County Health Dept. in home health and as a liaison for hospice with Riverside Hospital assisting with its beginning. Retiring after 25 years she was not ready to give up her love of medicine. Carolyn taught LP nursing at New Horizons in Hampton. She then worked for several medical practices including Dr. Frank Robert and Dr. Todd Weisman in Hampton and at North Suffolk Family Medicine with Dr. Lynne Stockman. The Western Tidewater Free Clinic was her last endeavor where she served on the steering committee, Board of Directors and as the clinical Coordinator. Carolyn was an active member of Northampton Christian Church for over 57 years and later attended Smithfield Baptist Church. Carolyn's family was of utmost importance in her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Frances Bocrie Harrison. She is survived by her daughter Holly Scarborough (Troy); son, Lee Kemper Harris; grandsons Rhett Scarborough (Shannon) and Logan Scarborough; granddaughters, Paige and Ashlyn Harris; great grandchildren Vivianna, Jonah and Laine. Words cannot adequately express how much she loved and appreciated her sister Karen and brother in law S. Christopher Jones, niece Kaitlin Jones and her brother Lt. Col. Earl W. Harrison (USA ret.) A private burial will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park . A celebration of life service will be held at Northampton Christian Church on Todds Lane in Hampton on Saturday, August 17th at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends following the service. Online condolences can be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 14, 2019