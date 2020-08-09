Blessings come in many forms. Mom was a blessing to all who knew her and certainly God knew what he was doing by blessing us with her as our mother. But, early on July 31, 2020, her time with us was over and she left us peacefully with daughters by her side.
Carolyn Joyce Brittingham was born October 23, 1929 in Norfolk, VA to the late Archie F. and Rhoda B. White. She led a very active life as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mom married two WWII veterans: our father, Henry T. Smith, and years after their divorce, she married Alvin W. "Britt" Brittingham. They had a great life together for 18 years until his passing in 2004. They took a grand tour of the USA and spent many happy days in Nags Head and Myrtle Beach. They played golf together, enjoyed ballroom dancing, boating out of the Hampton Yacht Club, and went to many different events; they were always on the go.
Mom grew up in the Ocean Park area of Virginia Beach and she attended First Church of Christ Scientist in Norfolk. She graduated from Kempsville High School at the age of 16 and she immediately went to work for the telephone company as an operator. After marrying our father, she became a full-time wife and mother and was very active in PTA and in the Hampton Jr. Women's Club. We attended East Hampton Methodist Church while growing up and Mom was superintendent of the Sunday School for five years. She worked occasionally as a substitute teacher in Hampton. After our parents divorced, Mom went to work for Harrison and Lear in the property management department and she worked there until she retired.
In the 1970s, Mom returned to First Church of Christ Scientist and attended the Hampton church faithfully for many years until illness prevented her from going to church. She loved her church and her church family and maintained contact with the members as best she could for the past five years. She served on many committees and on the board and especially loved working on the grounds committee. Her green thumb was evident at church and at her home.
With her cousin and best friend, Phyllis Butt, she volunteered with Meals-On-Wheels and, in 1957, they were members of the Georgie Dey Circle of the King's Daughters. She also volunteered at the Hampton VA Medical Center and she was a member of the Exchange Club.
After spending her childhood in Virginia Beach, Mom lived in Norfolk, Hampton, Yorktown and Richmond. At the time of her passing, she was living in an assisted living facility on the Peninsula. No matter where she lived, she was known for her great style, perfect make-up and hair and that red lipstick! She loved watching "Dancing with the Stars" and comparing notes with cousin Shelia. She loved Pepsi, chocolate (any kind), dancing, music, downhill skiing, singing, going to plays and fast food. She knew the location of every fast food restaurant on the Peninsula. Favorites were Taco Bell, Hardees, Chick-fil-A and Pierce's BBQ. She loved Busch Gardens and riding the roller coasters. Her last outing was a trip to Busch Gardens Christmas Town in December 2019.
Mom was known for her kindness, her gift of gab, her cooking and for being the most gracious hostess. No one walked through her door without being offered refreshments and that extended to her time in assisted living when she was confined to a wheelchair; she still offered snacks and soft drinks.
Most of all, she loved being a mother. She loved us unconditionally at all times. She was a "gentle" disciplinarian and we learned as small children how to behave and what was expected of us. She rarely raised her voice at us, instead, she gave us "the LOOK". We all knew that look and we obeyed it. We did not want to risk a "talking to" later and we never wanted to disappoint her.
In addition to her parents, Mom was preceded in death by husband, Alvin W. "Britt" Brittingham, son-in-law, Charles Kissel, sister, Mary Lou Willis, brother Reed White, cousins, Phyllis Butt and Sheila Plank, and stepson, Joseph Brittingham.
She is survived by daughters Carolyn Walkup (Ron), Dianne Kissel, Bonnie Miller (Pat), Dottie Edwards (Gary), grandsons Jonathan Lawrence and Hampton Massengill, great-grandson Wesley Lawrence, special cousin, Terry Brubaker and stepchildren Jennifer Childress (Danny), Cynthia Lawson (Michael), Robert Brittingham (Nancy), John Brittingham (Margaret). She also leaves behind step-grandchildren, Jane-Lauren Durr, Kristen Donnelly, John Warren Brittingham and four step-great-grandchildren, and nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
A memorial service is being planned for September 19, 2020. Plans are tentative and subject to the changing restrictions imposed due to the pandemic. An additional notice will be posted on or about September 15, 2020 with service details. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Church of Christ Scientist, 2808 Kecoughtan Road, Hampton, VA 23661 or to a charity of your choice
.