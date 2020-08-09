To Joyce's Family: I had the great fortune to work for your mother at Harrison & Lear. She was a mentor and much more, as you know your mother was a kind, loving person. I used to tell people her picture should be next to the definition of lady in the dictionary. I observed many instances of her helping people, myself included, in her quiet way. I am a better person for having the opportunity to know her and try to live up to her example.

Parri James

Coworker