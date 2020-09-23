Carolyn K. Salmon, 77, of Yorktown, Va, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Carolyn was a School Bus Driver for York County Public Schools for over 30 years. She was a great mother and never missed the opportunity to be there for her sons in any activity they were involved in. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Carolyn is preceded in rest by her parents, George William Kent Jr. and Edith Virginia Kent; and sister, Judy Taylor. She is survived by her husband of over 55 years, Charles K. Salmon; sons, Charles "Chuck" Kenneth Salmon Jr., Tony Lee Salmon, and Kurt Salmon; grandchildren, Brittany Salmon, Rebecca Salmon, Brooke Salmon, Amber Evans (Kyle), Kenneth Gregory Salmon, Kaylee Salmon, and Toby Salmon; great-grandson, Grayson Evans; brothers, George Kent, and Woodie Kent; sister, Kathy Larrivee; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va 23666. A Graveside service will be held at 12noon on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park, Hampton, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Dementia Society of America
