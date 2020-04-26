|
Carolyn L. Charles, 76, was called home on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born September 9, 1943 to Elbert and Dorothy Lanier in Wilmington, NC. Carolyn spent her first 15 years in Carolina Beach, then at the age of 15 she moved to Hampton where she went on to graduate from Hampton High School.
Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, James A Charles. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard "Joey" Purnell and is also survived by her daughter, Cindy(Ray) Williams; her six grandchildren, Steven and Aaron Elliott, Joey Purnell, Ashley Malgrem, Madison and Dylan Williams; the newest arrival, her great-granddaughter, Ryleigh Malgrem; her sister, Linda Lanier; and in-laws, Greg and Yolanda Charles; and lots of nieces and nephews; and of course her loving puppies, Chewey and Charlie.
Her career as a hairdresser started a as an instructor at the Virginia School of Hair Design; and then went on to be the owner operator of Gallery of Hairstyling in Hampton.
At this time, the family is unable to have a memorial service due to the pandemic. They will have a celebration of her life later this summer.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation in her name.
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2020