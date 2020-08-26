Carolyn "Carol" L. Shifflett, 73, of Gloucester, VA, went home to be with her Lord, and saw her first sunrise in heaven early Monday morning, August 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dayton and Janet Cook, her sister Jean Cook, her brother "Bud" Cook, her beloved husband Richard "Mickey" Shifflett, her loving son, Todd Shifflett, and her adoring granddaughter, Nicole "Nikki" Shifflett.



Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She was married to her loving husband, Mickey, for 56 years, until his passing in 2018. In her earlier years, she enjoyed cooking, hunting, fishing, reading and travelling with Mickey. She loved music and worshipping Jesus very passionately. She loved to teach God's Word. She was a very kind, loyal, loving and giving person who never met a stranger. She loved to laugh and make jokes and kid around even to the end of life. If there was something you needed, she would try to help in any way she could. She believed in being an example of Jesus to all of those around her.



Carol is survived by his sons, Robert (Kathy), Ricky (Tammy), Jeffery (Marilyn), and daughter Lorrie (Rick); nine grandchildren, Chad, Shawntae, Tonya, Richard, Melissa, Rachel, Rebecca, Krystal, and Jeremy; ten great-grandchildren, Makayla, Alan, Natalynn, Cadence, Josiah, Isaiah, Liam, Nathaniel, Aleck, and Joseph.



A celebration of life will be held at Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, 7192 Main Street, Gloucester, VA on Thursday, August 27th, 2020 at 2pm following the visitation from 11:00am-1:30pm. She will be laid to rest on Friday at Kessell Cemetery in Moorefield, West Virginia.



She was loved by her children, family and friends. We will miss this wonderful treasure God allowed us to have here on this earth.



