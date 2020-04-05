|
Carolyn Laverne Oney age 70 of Gloucester died on Friday, March 27, 2020. Husband, the love of her life, Lynn E. Oney, Sr., preceded her in death. She loved gardening, spending time with her grandchildren and family, especially the time spent at the beach. She is survived by her son Lynn Eric Oney, Jr., and wife Rachel, daughter Angela Selby, grandchildren, Amber Oney, Lucy Oney, Christopher Selby and Dana Selby. In our mother's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Riverside Walter Reed Hospice, 7358 Main Street, Gloucester, VA 23061. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 5, 2020