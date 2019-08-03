|
Carolyn Louise Schmid, 50 of Fairfield died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Augusta Nursing & Rehab Center, Fishersville. Born April 18, 1969 in Hampton, Virginia, a daughter of Warren Schmid and Juanita Gregory Schmid.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Hampton but attended Trinity United Methodist in Lexington. Carolyn was a librarian for the Buena Vista Public Schools. She loved her students, family, friends and her chickens.
In addition to her parents, also surviving are sister; Kelly McCrowell of Chesterfield County, brother; Jeffrey Schmid of New Kent County, two nephews; Brendan and Samuel McCrowell and two nieces; Natalie McCrowell, Jillian Schmid and many cousins.
A memorial service will be 11 am. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Harrison Funeral Chapel with Pastor Joseph Cailles officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7 Friday, August 9, 2019 at Harrison Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939 or Enderly Heights Elementary School, 101 Woodland Ave, Buena Vista, VA 24416.
Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 3, 2019