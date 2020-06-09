Carolyn P. Mack
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Mack, 71, passed away on June 5, 2020 at her residence in Nellysford, Virginia. Carolyn, born in Newport News, worked most of her life as the office manager of Hampton Roads Neurology and was known for her kindness, wonderful personality, and sense of humor.

She is survived by her husband, Tom; her children, Kim and Thomas; and her granddaughter, Harris. She will be sorely missed. The family will hold a private memorial service.

Donations in Carolyn's memory can be made to the Cancer Research Institute at 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.teaguefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Teague Funeral Home
2260 IVY RD
Charlottesville, VA 22903
4349770005
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 8, 2020
With deepest sympathy I send my condolences to Tom and the family. She was so sweet and alot of fun and a fighter. She will be greatly missed. My best memory is singing Ma Ma Mia karaoke at the Outer Banks. What a hoot.
Eleanor Wescott
Friend
June 8, 2020
She was the sweetest person and a good time. I wish I had known her longer.
Eleanor Wescott
Friend
June 8, 2020
With deepest sympathy I express my condolences. My biggest regret is that I didn't know her longer. She was a sweet heart and fun to be around. She will be greatly missed
Eleanor Wescott
Friend
June 8, 2020
So sad to see such a strong lady taken. She kept a positive attitude despite the terrible struggle of fighting this disease. It was wonderful that she was able to share a final trip to London with Tom. She loved traveling and meeting new people everywhere she went. She will be sorely missed as she certainly left her mark on the world and those who were privileged to have known her.
Dennis Mack
Family
June 8, 2020
So sorry to hear that Carolyn lost her battle. But I know she is healthy and happy now, reunited with Aunt Thelma and Uncle Billy! Love to the entire family.
Leslie Stegall Cornell
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved