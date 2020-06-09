Carolyn Mack, 71, passed away on June 5, 2020 at her residence in Nellysford, Virginia. Carolyn, born in Newport News, worked most of her life as the office manager of Hampton Roads Neurology and was known for her kindness, wonderful personality, and sense of humor.
She is survived by her husband, Tom; her children, Kim and Thomas; and her granddaughter, Harris. She will be sorely missed. The family will hold a private memorial service.
Donations in Carolyn's memory can be made to the Cancer Research Institute at 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 9, 2020.