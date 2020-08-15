1/1
Carolyn Ramsey Baird
Carolyn Ramsey Baird, 76, passed peacefully Monday, August 10, 2020. Carolyn was a warm-hearted soul and bright light who cared deeply for her family and everyone around her.She is predeceased by her parents, sister, daughter Christy Holloway; her husband, Roland Baird. She is survived by Jennifer Davis, Joseph Baird, John Holloway, Samantha Voegtly, Tiffany O'Bier, Scott Insley Jr., Brian Insley, Gavin Baird, Ashley Baird, Ciara Baird, Ryleigh, Rowan,Alex, Simon, Chad and Dave Donavant, and Dwight Donavant. The family will receive friends August 30th from 5:00-7:30pm at 800 Arlington Terrace, Hampton VA.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 15, 2020.
