Carolyn Rea Bailey, beloved Mother, passed away peacefully at age 77 on January 9, 2020. She was a native of Martinsville, Va and a resident of Hampton, Va where she retired after 35 years of service with Newport News Shipbuilding. Carolyn was an active member of Liberty Baptist Church and loved to volunteer at Hampton Sentara. She also loved animals and was a charitable giver to many organizations. Carolyn is preceded in rest by her parents, Joe and Letitia Rea; husband, Maine "Ray" Bailey; and sisters, Barbara Grogan and Elaine Joyce. She is survived by her son, Anthony Todd Oakes (Beth) of Carrollton, Va; sisters, Peggy Peters (Roger) of Pineville, LA, Linda Dorr (Richard) of Martinsville, Va; stepchildren, Kevin Bailey and Debbie Walsh; and her constant companion, Meg Bailey. There will be a graveside service at 2pm on Wednesday, January 15, at Parklawn Memorial Park, 2551 Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va 23666. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, or the local SPCA. Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va 23666.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 12, 2020