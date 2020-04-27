|
|
Carolyn "Tommie" Rowe age 90 of Hayes died on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital. Tommie retired from Home Health as a Registered Nurse, and she was a faithful member of Union Baptist Church, Achilles, as well as the York River Circle of the King's Daughters. She was preceded in death by her husband, M. Mike Rowe, parents Luther Thomas and Maude Owens Thomas. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Rowe (JR Teter), son, Michael T. Rowe, grandson, Jordan Rowe (Kristi), a great-grandson, Britton Rowe, and sister, Iva Belvin. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to Union Baptist Church, 9254 Guinea Road, Hayes, VA 23072. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services will be private-arrangements by Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 27, 2020