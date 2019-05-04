Carolyn S. Kelpien, 82, passed away on Tuesday, May 1, 2019. She was born in Jay County, Indiana, lived in Virginia since 1968, and had been a resident of Carrollton since 1981. She was a graduate of Perdue College in Indiana. Always trying to assist people, she became an Extension Agent for Virginia where she retired after many years of service. She was a member of the Hampton Roads Power Squadron and the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary. Some of her hobbies were sewing, gardening, and genealogy. Preceding her in rest is her husband Ted Kelpien. Surviving members of her family include her sons, Terry Kelpien and wife Pam of Smithfield, and Bradley Kelpien and wife Kimberly of Rincon, GA; grandchildren, Nicholas Kelpien and Karina Kelpien; sister, Sharon Mallard of Carrollton; brother, Larry G. Denney and wife Debi of Blountville, TN; niece, Elaine Federico of Canton, GA; and nephew, Brian Mallard of Riverdale, Utah. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Services will be held privately. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601. Published in Daily Press from May 4 to May 5, 2019