Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Kelpien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn S. Kelpien

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn S. Kelpien Obituary
Carolyn S. Kelpien, 82, passed away on Tuesday, May 1, 2019. She was born in Jay County, Indiana, lived in Virginia since 1968, and had been a resident of Carrollton since 1981. She was a graduate of Perdue College in Indiana. Always trying to assist people, she became an Extension Agent for Virginia where she retired after many years of service. She was a member of the Hampton Roads Power Squadron and the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary. Some of her hobbies were sewing, gardening, and genealogy. Preceding her in rest is her husband Ted Kelpien. Surviving members of her family include her sons, Terry Kelpien and wife Pam of Smithfield, and Bradley Kelpien and wife Kimberly of Rincon, GA; grandchildren, Nicholas Kelpien and Karina Kelpien; sister, Sharon Mallard of Carrollton; brother, Larry G. Denney and wife Debi of Blountville, TN; niece, Elaine Federico of Canton, GA; and nephew, Brian Mallard of Riverdale, Utah. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Services will be held privately. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press from May 4 to May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now