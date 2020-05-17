Loving wife and mother, Carolyn Sage of Toano, Virginia passed away peacefully after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and Frontotemporal Dementia on May 9, 2020 at the age of 76.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents Carlton and Geraldine Miller, her youngest son Michael, a daughter Terry Lee, and brother William Miller.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, James Edwin Sage, a daughter Robin Kay Ramos, step-children Allen Sage and Lori Ann Faas. She is also survived by her sisters Peggy Peck, and Sharon Portch, as well as a younger brother Kirk Miller. Grandchildren include Fallon Ramos, Abigail and Olivia Sage, Brandon and Josh Waterstraat.
She was a graduate of Fairfax High School, Fairfax, Virginia and attended Northern Virginia Community College. Carolyn retired from the U.S. Government after 35 years of service with her final assignment as Chief of the Manpower Management Division, Defense Information Systems Agency, Arlington Virginia.
Carolyn was an avid golfer and an active member of the Stonehouse Golf Club, Toano, Virginia. While other interests included travelling throughout the United States and Europe, above all, her favorite was spending time with her family!
Carolyn was an extremely intelligent, compassionate individual who always looked for the good in everyone. She was beautiful both on the inside and out. Her family has many fond memories and has been blessed by her so richly! She was truly a wife, mother, and Grandmother of noble character.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kindred Hospice, 203 Bulifants Blvd, Williamsburg, Va., 23188 (www.kindredhospice.com).
Bucktrout of Williamsburg is assisting the family.
Published in Daily Press on May 17, 2020.