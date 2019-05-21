Carolyn Seward Edwards died peacefully at home on Saturday, May 18, 2019. A native of Suffolk, Virginia, Carolyn was born on March 17, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Hughes T. Seward and Blanche Seward Johnson. Predeceasing Carolyn was her husband of 69 years and love of her life, DeDe Edwards, six months ago. Carolyn was a majorette at Suffolk High School and graduated in 1949. She also married her high school sweetheart, DeDe Edwards on July 17th, 1949. Carolyn was a member of Central Hill Baptist Church for nearly 70 years. She worked as a secretary to the nurse at Smithfield Packing in the 1970's. Carolyn's family was her truest accomplishment, and those that will miss their adoring mother, but are so thankful for her life spent glorifying God, in whose arms she now dwells forever are her children, Joe Edwards (Susie), Karen Wills (Gess), and Mark Edwards (Lina); her grandchildren, and their respective families; Brooke Wills Kluttz (Craige), Burgess Wills (Lauren), Carly Edwards, Brent Wills, Tyler Edwards (Kinsey), and Will Edwards, Bob Lewis. and Steve Lewis; her great-grandchildren, Ainsley and Matthew Wills, and Joe Kluttz, and a multitude of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield with burial to follow in Central Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 22 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family suggest you consider donations to Central Hill Baptist Church, https://www.centralhillbaptist.com/. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com. Published in Daily Press on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary