Carolyn T. Latoski
Carolyn T. Latoski, 78, of Williamsburg passed away on August 1, 2020. Born in Crewe, VA then moved to Chicago as a child where she graduated from Chicago Business School. Her husband of 31 years, Stanley R. Latoski, predeceased her in 1992. Survived by sons Stanley R. "Bobby" Latoski, II of Williamsburg and John P. Latoski (Shelly) of Gloucester; grandchildren Robert, Sean, Jordan, Sydney; great-grandson, Jase; sisters Shirley Anderson, Mary Agnes Smith and brother Walter Toone, Jr. along with numerous nieces and nephews. Her eldest sister, Thelma Lee Midkiff, predeceased her. Carolyn dedicated her life to serving others through her work with the American Red Cross starting her career in 1962 at the Ft. Eustis Chapter; in 1970 she became the Director of the Colonial Virginia Chapter where she remained until her retirement in 2011. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. Carolyn loved spending time with her family, was an avid reader, enjoyed playing bingo, and going to yard sales with her sister, Shirley. Visitation will be held at Nelsen Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Friday, August 7 from 5-8 pm. In lieu of flowers please consider donations or volunteering time to the local non-profit of your choice.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
7575651141
