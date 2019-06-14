Carrie Boyd



Mrs. Carrie Bea Leggett Boyd, age 91, a resident of the Everret's Crossroads community in Pinetown, died Thursday June 13, 2019 at her home.



A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday June 16, 2019 at Everetts Church of Christ and will be officiated by Dennis Davis. Burial will follow in Pamlico Memorial Gardens. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Brandon Woolard, Brent Woolard, Carrie Amici-Good, Lauren Clark, Chad Alligood, Cody Clark, Holly Alligood, SaraBeth Woolard and Grayson Woolard will serve as pallbearers.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Saturday June 15, 2019 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington and other times at the home.



Mrs. Boyd was born in Beaufort County on April 12, 1928, daughter of the late Joseph John Leggett and Carrie Lenora Latham Leggett. She was a 1945 graduate of Bath High School. On December 31, 1947, she married Jesse Lee Boyd, who preceded her in death on May 11, 1992. She was a teacher's assistant at Bath Elementary School and retired in 1992. Mrs. Boyd was a charter member of Everetts Church of Christ and was a member of Lifestyles in Washington. She loved sewing for people in the area.



Mrs. Boyd is survived by her four children, Barbara Amici and husband Elio "Junior" of Washington, Linda Mann of Washington, Jessica Clark and husband Oscar of Yorktown, VA and Robin Alligood of Bath, her seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren and her special pet cat Scratch



She is preceded in death by her five brothers, Russell Leggett, Jay Leggett, Bruce Leggett, Joseph "Bill" Leggett and Noah "Ted" Leggett and her four sisters, Allene Tenequer, Rosa Belle Guthrie, Martha Waters, Myrtle Peele and a son-in-law Harry Lee Mann.



The family would like to thank AseraCare for all the care they provided which allowed the family to keep Mrs. Boyd at home.



The family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her caregivers, Beverly Crites, Sylvia Jones, Fredda Foster as well as the Everetts Church of Christ and community for their love, care and support for Miss Carrie Bea and the family.



Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to the Everetts Church of Christ, 22 S. White Post Road, Pinetown, NC 27865.



