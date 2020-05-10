Catherine Crittendon "Catchie" passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 with family at her side. A native of Newport News, she lived in South Carolina for over 40 years before returning to Newport News. Catherine loved her family, music, painting, reading, camping, but mostly going to the beach and soaking up the sun.



She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Strong of Gloucester; granddaughters, Heather Malique and Raieco Pauly of Newport News; several great-grandchildren; her sister, June Crew and brother, Joseph Meredith.



A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Pickens County, SC. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



