CARRIE CATHERINE CRITTENDON
Catherine Crittendon "Catchie" passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 with family at her side. A native of Newport News, she lived in South Carolina for over 40 years before returning to Newport News. Catherine loved her family, music, painting, reading, camping, but mostly going to the beach and soaking up the sun.

She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Strong of Gloucester; granddaughters, Heather Malique and Raieco Pauly of Newport News; several great-grandchildren; her sister, June Crew and brother, Joseph Meredith.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Pickens County, SC. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on May 10, 2020.
Graveside service
JUN
3
Graveside service
May 10, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss. You know that God and Jesus are in the best position to comfort us when we lose a loved one in death.
