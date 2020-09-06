Carrie Dawson House, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was a native of LaGrange, North Carolina. At the age of 14, she came to Virginia to babysit a relative and never went back to North Carolina. She worked as a cashier at the Hilton Theater and retired from Colonial Stores. After her retirement, she also worked at Brentwood Pharmacy.Carrie was preceded in death by her husband, C.A. House and her parents, Luna and Burrell Dawson. She is survived by her daughter, Oliva Brickey (Steve), granddaughters, Mandy and Hope and great-granddaughter, Lilly.Interment will be private.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.