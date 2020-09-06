1/1
Carrie Dawson House
Carrie Dawson House, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was a native of LaGrange, North Carolina. At the age of 14, she came to Virginia to babysit a relative and never went back to North Carolina. She worked as a cashier at the Hilton Theater and retired from Colonial Stores. After her retirement, she also worked at Brentwood Pharmacy.

Carrie was preceded in death by her husband, C.A. House and her parents, Luna and Burrell Dawson. She is survived by her daughter, Oliva Brickey (Steve), granddaughters, Mandy and Hope and great-granddaughter, Lilly.

Interment will be private.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
