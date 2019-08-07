Home

R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Carrie Fox
Carrie Forrest Fox


1933 - 2019
Carrie Forrest Fox Obituary
Carrie Forrest Fox, 86, entered eternal peace on July 2, 2019 at her home in Hampton, VA.

She was born in Newport News and was a graduate of the class of Newport News High School 1952.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Darius J. Fox. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Karen Fox Magill; son, Darius B. Fox; granddaughters, Carrie Battista (Anthony) and Julia Berry; and 5 great-grandsons.

Services were private.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, Hampton. www.rhaydensmith.com.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 7, 2019
