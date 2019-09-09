|
Carrie Randolph, age 97, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Regency Healthcare Center in Yorktown, Va. She grew up in the peaceful mountains of Yancey County, North Carolina where her gentle spirit was reflected.
She was a kind and loving mother and she made friends with everyone she met. More than anything, she loved the Lord and her family. Her love and kindness were beyond measure. Carrie loved cooking for family and friends and having everyone gather around the table. Most everyone who knew her called her "Nanny". She loved to read and work in her puzzle books.
Carrie was preceded in death by her husband, Olen Randolph, and daughter, Bobbie Cox. She is survived by her children, Clarence Randolph (Nancy); Kathy Kershner (Dale); Phoebe Tomlin (Johnnie); adopted daughter, Marie Hall; eight grandchildren, Kimberly, Sara, Danny, Cathy, Joe, Mike, Marty and Stephanie; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild, Bryan; brother, Hoover Higgins; a nephew who was like a son, Gordon Higgins; six other nephews; and four nieces.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 10 at 1:00 at Peninsula Funeral Home and a funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Pete Hurst officiating. Burial will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. Afterward, the family and friends will gather at the home of Kathy and Dale Kershner at 215 Jethro Lane in York County.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff, RNs, and aides who lovingly cared for Carrie at Regency and treated her with kindness.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 9, 2019