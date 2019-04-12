|
|
Carrie J Hartman went to be with the Lord March16,2019. She was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin May 24, 1933 and resided in Virginia for 62 years. She worked as a Lab Technician at Riverside Hospital, and then at Surburban Clinic in York County. She was a devoted wife and mother, was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting. Carrie is survived by her siblings; Nancy, Karen, Janet, Mary Jo, Tom and Rick; son Michael Hartman and (Rhonda) of Newport News: daughter Lisa Pearson and (Doug) of Jacksonville, FL.; son Andrew Hartman and (Tracey) of Colonial Heights, VA.; and daughter Jennifer Huggins and (Darrell) of Gloucester VA.; 11 grandchildren; Michelle, Nicole, Justin, Lauren, Joshua, Jordan, Hanna, Zachery, Emily, Skylar and Brooke; and 8 great Grandchildren. A celebration of Life will be held on April 27th from 6:00 to 9:00 at the Masonic Lodge; 6 Hunts Neck Road, Poquoson, VA. 23662. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 12, 2019