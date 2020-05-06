Carroll Davidson Jones
Carroll Davidson Jones, Sr., age 91, of Newport News, VA died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at The Chesapeake Retirement Community. Carroll was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Audrey Jean Riggs Jones. He was a retired military veteran, and then worked as a HVAC mechanic. He attended Denbigh Christian Church and was an active member of the Denbigh Community Center.

He is survived by five sons and their wives, Dave Jones (Rachael), Thomas Jones (Rebekah), James Jones (Irene), Kenneth Jones (Susan), and Michael Jones (Cindy); twelve grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020 at New Hollywood Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Clifton Manuel. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Jones family.

Published in Daily Press on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New Hollywood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
405 E CHURCH
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 335-4395
