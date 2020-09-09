Carroll Lee Jones of Charles City, VA was born on April 24, 1940, and entered eternal rest on Friday, September 4, 2020.
Carroll loving memories will forever remain with his wife, Marian Jones; sons, Carroll Jones Jr. (Sharon) and Alan M. Jones (Dawn); stepdaughter, Katrina Jones (Stanley); his sister, Yvonne Howard (James); 6 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild.
A livestream service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020. Mr. Jones may be viewed from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday in Whiting's Funeral Home. Face coverings and social distancing required. Full obituary and condolences can be left at whitingsfuneralhome.com