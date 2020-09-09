1/1
Carroll L. Jones Sr.
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Carroll Lee Jones of Charles City, VA was born on April 24, 1940, and entered eternal rest on Friday, September 4, 2020.

Carroll loving memories will forever remain with his wife, Marian Jones; sons, Carroll Jones Jr. (Sharon) and Alan M. Jones (Dawn); stepdaughter, Katrina Jones (Stanley); his sister, Yvonne Howard (James); 6 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild.

A livestream service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020. Mr. Jones may be viewed from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday in Whiting's Funeral Home. Face coverings and social distancing required. Full obituary and condolences can be left at whitingsfuneralhome.com

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Funeral services provided by
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
