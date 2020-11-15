1/1
Carson C. Rector Sr.
1933 - 2020
On April 16th, 1933, Carson was born in Oyster Point, Warwick County, Virginia. He spent his childhood and adolescent years living in the Wythe section of Hampton, Virginia. After graduation from Hampton High School in 1952, he worked in the Newport News Shipyard before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. Returning from military service, Carson entered the Apprentice School at N.A.C.A., which is now N.A.S.A. in Hampton, and earned the equivalent of an associate's degree. He worked as an Electronics Technician from 1958 until his retirement in 1995. In all, he had a total of 40 years of civil service for the federal government.

Carson was preceded in death by his father, James Benjamin Harrison Rector; mother, Etta Garner Rector; six brothers, and two sisters. He was also preceded in death by his wife Helen Foretich Rector and daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Forrest Rector.

Carson leaves behind a son, Carson C. Rector Jr., and a granddaughter, Madison, from Glen Allen, Virginia. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service took place at Peninsula Memorial Park in Newport News, Virginia, on October 27th, with Pastor Joe Hunt officiating. The family would like to thank the staff at Dominion Village in Poquoson, who provided him care and comfort in the final years of his life.

In memory of Carson, the family asks that you donate to the Alzheimer's Association or any organization that is related to the research and treatment of dementia and Alzheimers.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
