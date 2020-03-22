|
Carter Stuart Sullivan passed away in the morning or 20 February, 2020 in his home in Virginia Beach, VA, and Patsy "Pat" Luvenia (Bailey) Sullivan passed away at Sentara Leigh Memorial Hospital on the afternoon of 22 February, 2020 after a short illness. She followed the passing of her husband of seventy years, Carter Stuart Sullivan, by two days.
Carter was the son of Cornelius Martin Sullivan and Dorothy Elizabeth (Carter) Sullivan. He was born in Hartford, CT, in 1930 into a Navy family. Carter spent the majority of his youth traveling the country and the world to numerous duty stations, to include, at the age of eleven, witnessing first-hand, the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii from their home at the foot of Diamond Head. As a young man he served two years in the U.S. Air Force, where he saw combat in the Korean War receiving the Korean Service Medal and the Distinguished Flying Cross. He was a graduate of William & Mary and spent a significant part of his career as a Data Processor and served as the President of the Board of Directors for the Tidewater Chapter of the Date Processing Management Association. He also served in government financial positions with the cities of Newport News and Portsmouth, Virginia.
Pat was the daughter of Dennis Leroy Bailey and Ernestine Jackson. She was born in Pitt County, NC in 1931. A lover of animals and people and an avid tennis player, she served in many positions across the country to include her role as the first civilian and first female chief of the White Sands Proving Grounds Message Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She was a supervisor at NAS Norfolk, served in the offices of Congressman G. William Whitehurst, was a longtime member and Vice President of the Virginia Beach Republican Women's Club and served on the Board of the Miss Portsmouth Seawall Pageant.
In addition to her their parents, Carter and Pat, were preceded in death by their son, C. Stuart Sullivan and daughter, Diane Patricia Sullivan. Carter is survived by his sisters, Dorothy Jane Rumney of Euless, TX, Dudley Rockwell and Deborah Peckham, both of San Diego, CA. Pat was also preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Norwood Bailey and sister, Blanche Cox of Virginia Beach. She is survived by her very special nieces, Mary Beth Bright and Susan Winifred Huber of North Carolina and nephew, Thomas Cox of Roanoke, VA.
A graveside service for Carter and Pat will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Rosewood Memorial Park in Virginia Beach with Pastor Ron Heath officiating. Hollomon-Brown, Kempsville Chapel is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 22, 2020