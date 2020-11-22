1/1
Catherine Ann Odom
Catherine Ann Odom (Dunn), 68, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her Newport News residence surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Charles and their two children Douglas James and Mary Beth Mayer (Gordon); one granddaughter who was the light of her life, Abigail Renee and one sister Linda Cazzola (Harry) of Amarillo, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents Mary Jane (Tredway) and James Lynn Dunn; a daughter Amy Jane Odom and a brother James "Jim" Malcom Dunn.

She dedicated forty-four years of her life serving the Lord Jesus Christ as a Christian school teacher; some of the schools she taught at include Peninsula Christian, Northside, Olivet Christian Preschool and Warwick River Christian School.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and talking with close friends who supported her through the challenges of her final years.

She didn't wish to have a visitation or service; her care is being coordinated through W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Please leave online condolences at www.wjsmithandson.com

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
