Catherine Brown Moore, 70, of Williamsburg, Virginia died Saturday, May 16, 2020. With the support of family, good friends and caring physicians, Cathy inspired many with her courageous battle against multiple myeloma and metastasized breast cancer by maintaining her positive, upbeat spirit through her final days. Cathy was always passionate about helping people, in her personal life and career. Cathy worked as a special education teacher for students with disabilities. Cathy graduated from St. Edward's University in Austin, TX and continued her education at Texas Women's College in Denton, TX and The College of William & Mary. Cathy worked for school systems, nonprofits, hospitals, and even ran a facility for children with disabilities and elderly women for the government of Bahrain while she lived there.
Cathy had many interests and talents. She loved to read, and was a member of many book clubs including, most recently, two virtual book clubs. Cathy was a member of many bridge groups and loved to play cards and other games of strategy and skill. She loved to knit and do needlework and even needlepointed each of her granddaughters an intricate Christmas stocking. She was always open-minded, and supported a variety of causes of those less fortunate.
Cathy was born in Irving Texas, the only child of Irving Lynn Brown and Catherine Fakes Brown. Cathy lived in many places, including Texas, Bahrain, London, Spain, and Williamsburg. No matter where Cathy lived, she made friends easily with her outgoing personality and her unique ability to talk to anyone. As a result, Cathy had friends around the world with whom she stayed in contact with. Cathy loved to talk to her friends and family, and her granddaughters said one of Mimi's favorite things was talking with friends and family on the phone.
Cathy is survived by her husband William S. Moore ("Bill") of Williamsburg, Virginia; two daughters, Michelle Moore and Brooke Grams (husband Rick M. Grams); and three granddaughters, Kennedy Erin Grams (13), Lily Noelle Grams (10) and Sylvia Helen Moore-Knauer (3) all of Baltimore, Maryland. Although an only child, Cathy considered Bill's sister Mary Morse (Houston) as a true sister.
Cathy's passion was her family and she loved spending time with her husband, daughters and granddaughters. Cathy and Bill travelled the world together, making memories in many different countries. She loved spending time with her family and never missed a chance to be with them. Her daughters and granddaughters all inherited her love of reading. They would often share books and recommendations with each other, no matter what their age differences.
Cathy was known for her ability to bring people together, and make everyone feel welcome. Her house and heart were always open to family and friends, old and new.
Due to the current health crisis, the family is planning to have a celebration of her life this fall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Arc of Greater Williamsburg, an organization which provides services to people with special needs. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Cathy had many interests and talents. She loved to read, and was a member of many book clubs including, most recently, two virtual book clubs. Cathy was a member of many bridge groups and loved to play cards and other games of strategy and skill. She loved to knit and do needlework and even needlepointed each of her granddaughters an intricate Christmas stocking. She was always open-minded, and supported a variety of causes of those less fortunate.
Cathy was born in Irving Texas, the only child of Irving Lynn Brown and Catherine Fakes Brown. Cathy lived in many places, including Texas, Bahrain, London, Spain, and Williamsburg. No matter where Cathy lived, she made friends easily with her outgoing personality and her unique ability to talk to anyone. As a result, Cathy had friends around the world with whom she stayed in contact with. Cathy loved to talk to her friends and family, and her granddaughters said one of Mimi's favorite things was talking with friends and family on the phone.
Cathy is survived by her husband William S. Moore ("Bill") of Williamsburg, Virginia; two daughters, Michelle Moore and Brooke Grams (husband Rick M. Grams); and three granddaughters, Kennedy Erin Grams (13), Lily Noelle Grams (10) and Sylvia Helen Moore-Knauer (3) all of Baltimore, Maryland. Although an only child, Cathy considered Bill's sister Mary Morse (Houston) as a true sister.
Cathy's passion was her family and she loved spending time with her husband, daughters and granddaughters. Cathy and Bill travelled the world together, making memories in many different countries. She loved spending time with her family and never missed a chance to be with them. Her daughters and granddaughters all inherited her love of reading. They would often share books and recommendations with each other, no matter what their age differences.
Cathy was known for her ability to bring people together, and make everyone feel welcome. Her house and heart were always open to family and friends, old and new.
Due to the current health crisis, the family is planning to have a celebration of her life this fall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Arc of Greater Williamsburg, an organization which provides services to people with special needs. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 20, 2020.