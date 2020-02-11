|
|
On Thursday morning February 6, 2020 surrounded by her family, Catherine Carter Askew was called home to the Lord.
Catherine was born in Hampton, Virginia on December 17, 1933, the oldest child of Wilbur and Gladys Carter. At an early age she gave her life to Christ, attending Queen Street Baptist Church in Hampton.
Catherine was educated in Hampton Public Schools and continued her education at Dixie Nursing School. She began her career as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Riverside Hospital in Newport News and continued her career with The Veterans Administration Hospital in Hampton retiring after 25 years of loyal service to our veterans.
She served as Secretary to the National Active and Retired Federal Employees, Peninsula Chapter, was a member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and served on many citizen advisory committees with Newport News Parks, Recreation and Tourisms. Stylish and classy with a little bit of sass, Catherine enjoyed modeling with the Ladies of Elegante.
Catherine Carter Askew was a loving, devoted mother, dedicated and nurturing grandmother, sister, aunt and loyal friend. Left to cherish her memory are two devoted daughters Verbena Askew, J.D., Sonja Askew Brewer, and one loving son, Earl Askew, Jr., four grandchildren, Kaghon Askew, Brandon Blowe, Ashley Blowe and James Alex Brewer, three great-grandchildren, Cameron Bradley, Kason Wilson and Kyler Brewer, and one sister Maurice Cary-Richardson.
Family visitation will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Queen Street Baptist Church; 190 W. Queen Street, Hampton, VA and funeral services will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 1 p.m.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 11, 2020