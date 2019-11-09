|
Catherine Laura Whitley, 66, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Robert E. and Ann S. Whitley.
"Aunt Cathy" was beloved by her family, her loyal group of friends from work, by friends from her Warwick Forest residence, and friends from the surrounding community. Everyone who met her knew right away they liked her.
Cathy graduated from Hampton High School and soon found her career as a civil servant in the Department of the Navy. She served as a Human Resource Specialist and retired after 37 years of service.
Cathy always held the feelings of others first in her heart. She knew the birthdays and important occasions for all her family and friends - and did so long before social media filled those memory gaps for the rest of us. If you needed to know the name of a new grandchild, the birthday of a niece, or the new spouse of a second cousin in the extended family, you asked Aunt Cathy - but only after she'd asked how you were doing and what you were up to, because she truly cared about hearing that from everyone she loved.
Her work friends dubbed themselves the "Robin Hood Road Girls." After Cathy retired, they enjoyed dinners and vacation trips together. Cathy's favorite destination was always the Outer Banks of North Carolina and being next to the ocean with friends was her greatest pastime.
She moved to Warwick Forest in 2016 and became the youngest resident in their Independent Living section. Her fun-loving personality and sharp wit attracted new friends, and she loved living there.
Cathy is survived by her sister Teresa Whitley Rollings and brother-in-law James Robert Rollings III, of Newport News, VA, and by their children, her beloved nieces – to whom she was "Aunt Cassie" – Alexandra Horsefall Whitley of Chicago, IL, and Laura Ann Rollings of New York, NY. She was godmother to Justin Castonguay, the son of lifelong friend and "sister from another mother" Shirley Castonguay of West Point, VA.
Visitation for family and friends is from 2:00 to 4:00 PM, Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA. Cathy's funeral will begin at 1:00 PM Sunday, November 10, 2019 with a memorial service at Peninsula Funeral Home, followed by burial next to her parents in Peninsula Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 9, 2019