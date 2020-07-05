1/1
Catherine M. Smith
Catherine M. Smith, 88, passed away June 26, 2020. A native of Boston Massachusetts, she had been a longtime resident of Hampton. Catherine worked as an accountant for the City of Hampton. She was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and loved being in the choir.

Catherine was preceded in death by her parents George and Marguerite Gilleo; son, Mark C. Smith; brothers, James Gilleo and Francis Gilleo. Survivors include her loving husband, Richard P. Smith; daughter, Monica C. Webb (Marshall); daughter-in-law, Robin Smith; granddaughters, Katie Stavola (Adam), Elizabeth Marchant (Andy), Marguerite Smith; grandson, Matthew Bartlett; great-granddaughter, Evelia Stavola; sisters, Regina Cheves and Ann Higgins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 AM Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
