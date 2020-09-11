Catherine Martina Walker age 67 of Hayes died on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Mary Immaculate Hospital with loved ones by her side. Cathy was hard working and loved everyone she met. Cathy worked as a Deli Manager at IGA and before her retirement, she was a cashier at Harris Teeter. Cathy loved taking care of people and the most beloved job in her life was raising her family. Cathy's husband, kids, grandkids, and great-grandchild was her greatest reward by far in her life. Cathy loved nature and her dogs. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas "Ed" Walker and daughter Barbara Murray. She is survived by her son, Douglas E. Walker (Sherry), grandchildren, Brooke Schulter, Brandon Murray, Meadow Walker, and great-granddaughter Skylar Walker. The family will receive friends Friday September 11, 2020 at Hogg Funeral Home from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic masks are required and social distancing is mandatory. A graveside service officiated by Pastor Richard Whiteheart, will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday September 12, 2020 in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store