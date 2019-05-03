|
Catherine Parker, beloved wife of Melvin Parker of Williamsburg, Virginia, has been ushered into the loving arms of Jesus. A viewing will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Williamsburg, 727 Scotland St., Williamsburg VA 23185. Funeral services will begin at 11:00. An interment will occur immediately thereafter at Williamsburg Memorial Park. For more information, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Press on May 3, 2019