Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bede Catholic Church
3686 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA
Catherine R. Lanna Obituary
Catherine R. Lanna, 83, passed away in Williamsburg, Virginia on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Lanna.

She is survived by sons, Chris and John Lanna; daughter, Susan Fitzgerald (Tony); and grandchildren, Jennifer Lanna, Will Fitzgerald, Stephen Lanna, Catherine Fitzgerald and Kaitlyn Lanna.

A memorial mass will be held Friday, January 10th at 11am at St. Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Road, Williamsburg with the interment immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice House and Support Care of Williamsburg, 4445 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg, Virginia 23188 (www.williamsburghospice.org) Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 7, 2020
