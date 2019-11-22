|
|
Catherine Richardson Gaber, 87, of Mattaponi, VA died November 20, 2019. She was a longtime member of Poroporone Baptist Church where she served in many capacities through the years, as well as being a member of King and Queen Women's Club. Catherine was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Francis Wilson Gaber. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Diane Gaber; a niece and several nephews.
A funeral service will be held 2 PM, Saturday, November 23rd at Poroporone Baptist Church, 30071 The Trail, Shacklefords, VA with burial following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 PM, Friday, November 22nd at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th St., West Point, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorials donations can be made to the Poroporone Cemetery Fund, PO Box 400, Shacklefords, VA 23156. Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 22, 2019