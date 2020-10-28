1/1
Catherine Ruth Matthews
1963 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Ruth Ward Matthews, 56, a native of Newport News, and a resident of Smithfield for the past few years, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Cathy devoted her life to gardening and learning anything and everything about plants and flowers. She moved to Smithfield in the past few years to be with her parents and provide them with the care and attention they needed. Cathy was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Ward, and her sister, Sheron Watkins. She is survived by her parents, James and Fadolia Ward; brother, Donald Ward (Debra); fur babies, Sadie and Emma; nieces, Nellie, Kimberly, Rachael, Katie, Lacy and Sara; nephews, James, Preston, Shawn, William and Hiram. A celebration of Cathy's life will be held Sunday, November 1, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at her home, 14201 Great Spring Rd. Smithfield, VA 23430, where family and friends can come and pay their respects. Any and all condolences can be sent to the above address as well. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
at her home
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 27, 2020
To Cathy’s family: I had the good fortune to get to know Cathy at Ferguson. I remember her smile, how she made us laugh- that impression of Donald Duck makes me smile every time I think of it! Her kindness and big heart were evident in the person she was. You’ll never know how many people she touched, how many she made feel better just by being Cathy. We will miss her forever.
Parri Garrett James
Friend
October 27, 2020
Oh Cathy. I hope that you knew how much you meant to all of us. You were the most loyal friend that I ever had. We met in fourth grade and stayed friends. I will miss you singing to me on my birthday. Rest in peace and God be with your family.
Karen Soter
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved