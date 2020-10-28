Catherine Ruth Ward Matthews, 56, a native of Newport News, and a resident of Smithfield for the past few years, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Cathy devoted her life to gardening and learning anything and everything about plants and flowers. She moved to Smithfield in the past few years to be with her parents and provide them with the care and attention they needed. Cathy was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Ward, and her sister, Sheron Watkins. She is survived by her parents, James and Fadolia Ward; brother, Donald Ward (Debra); fur babies, Sadie and Emma; nieces, Nellie, Kimberly, Rachael, Katie, Lacy and Sara; nephews, James, Preston, Shawn, William and Hiram. A celebration of Cathy's life will be held Sunday, November 1, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at her home, 14201 Great Spring Rd. Smithfield, VA 23430, where family and friends can come and pay their respects. Any and all condolences can be sent to the above address as well. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com
