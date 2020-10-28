To Cathy’s family: I had the good fortune to get to know Cathy at Ferguson. I remember her smile, how she made us laugh- that impression of Donald Duck makes me smile every time I think of it! Her kindness and big heart were evident in the person she was. You’ll never know how many people she touched, how many she made feel better just by being Cathy. We will miss her forever.

Parri Garrett James

Friend