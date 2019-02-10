Home

Catherine W. Hopkins Obituary
Seaford, Va. - Catherine Walker Hopkins, 96, passed away on Feb. 8, 2019. She was a long time resident of the Peninsula and Lake Gaston, NC. Catherine is survived by one sister, Dorothy Harrah (Brent); two sons, Philip (Sandy) and John (Nikki); one daughter, Kathleen Spradlin (Bill), 10 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Yorktown, VA on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM The family will receive friends one prior to the service. For more information go to amoryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 10, 2019
