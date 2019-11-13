|
On November 7, 2019, the Lord in His infinite wisdom, who is too wise to err, saw fit to take from our midst, our beloved Elect lady Catherine Wallace, known as "Cat". Catherine Wallace was born to the late Bishop Milton Cook, Sr., and the Late Mother Minnie Lee Cook on June 29, 1952 in Surry County Virginia. Cat's education was obtained through James Weldon Johnson Public School in Yorktown, Virginia. Also, she attended Job Corp, in New Jersey, for three years and graduated with honors. She worked several different jobs; however, she was employed and faithful at William and Mary College, in Williamsburg, Virginia for 25 years.
Catherine, was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Elder Summerfield Wallace, Jr. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sunjy Cook, and brother, Leon Cook. Remaining to celebrate her legacy of life: daughter, Barbara Cook; stepdaughters, Elaine Waller (Vernon), Mary Wooden, Joann Wallace, and Natalie Smith; stepson, Billy Wallace (Brenda); sisters, Mary Hawkins, Connie Cook, Debra Campbell (Willie), Angela Lewis (Walter), and Rosalind Cook; brothers, Milton Cook, Jr. (Barbara), Jerome Cook (Carmella), Elder Reginald Cook (Joyce), and Jeffery Cook; goddaughters, Christina Blunt (Leonte') and Kendall Wynn; aunts, Ruth Holloman and Virginia Holloman; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held 12-2 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Little Elam Baptist Church, 8840 Church Lane, Charles City, Virginia 23030. A celebration of life will follow starting at 2:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery. Professional services with dignity have been entrusted to Crocker Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 13, 2019