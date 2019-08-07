Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
The Regency Room at The Williamsburg Inn
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathy Leach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathy Roberts Leach


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cathy Roberts Leach Obituary
Our beloved Cathy danced her way into Jesus' arms on Thursday, August 1st.

Born October 25, 1951, to Yates and Nonnie, Cathy was raised in Richmond, Virginia, where she first discovered her love of dance. She met her next true love, Skip Leach, at the tender age of 19 during a stay at Virginia Beach. The two immediately became inseparable welcoming their first child, Sean, in 1972. After seven years of traveling the world playing music and entertaining with their band "By Appointment Only", Skip and Cathy decided to take roots in the beautiful town of Williamsburg. Cathy quickly plugged herself into the local dance community while growing her personal family to include two daughters, Amber and Heather. Merging her heart for children and passion for dance, "Miss Cathy" immediately became a local favorite teaching cotillion and dance to countless children in the Williamsburg area.

"Mimi" is survived by her husband of 48 years, Skip Leach; their son Sean Leach and his wife Kate; daughter Amber Spivey and her husband Paul; daughter Heather Carrington and her husband Mark; and six adoring grandchildren Ashland, Christian, Garrett, Rissa, Emma and Bennett. She will always be remembered for her enormous capacity to love, her unwavering faith and infectious smile, and the light that she shown wherever she stepped.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 25th at 4:00 pm in The Regency Room at The Williamsburg Inn. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Virginia Regional Ballet's Miss Cathy scholarship can be made via the website www.dancevrb.com or by mail at 1228 Richmond Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.