Cecelia Ann Clemons passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. She was a native of Pittsburgh and lived in Newport News for the last 43 years. Cecelia was a fourth grade elementary school teacher at Sanford Elementary School for over twenty years.She was a faithful servant of the Northside Christian Church family and the Women's Educators Professional Society Kappa Delta Gamma. Cecelia was nominated as the Sanford Elementary School Teacher of the year. She taught first grade Sunday school for twenty-four years, facilitated cancer support groups, led Women's bible study and served as a mentor to many.She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Madison Clemons and parents Martha Mervosh and Samuel Mervosh.Cecelia is survived by two sons, Jeffrey W. Clemons (Caroline) and Scott S. Clemons (Jennifer); her mother; and her four grandchildren, Caitlin Gary (Ryan), Madison Clemons, Joshua Clemons, and Rachel Clemons.There will be a visitation Sunday, August 9, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be Monday, August 10, at 2:30 p.m. in Northside Christian Church led by Pastor Larry Jones. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will be private.Memorial contributions may be made to Northside Children's Ministry. Arrangements under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.