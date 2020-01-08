Home

Cecil Crookshanks
1924 - 2020
Cecil A. Crookshanks Obituary
Cecil A. Crookshanks, 95, a longtime resident of Smithfield was born April 24, 1924 in Rainelle, West Virginia to the late Cecil R. Crookshanks and Helen Dickerson Crookshanks and passed away on January 4, 2020. Cecil was married to Betty Lee Weatherford who passed away October 22, 1992. He is survived by his sister, Sue Settle; son, Charles Emory Crookshanks (Patricia); three granddaughters, Heather, Cassandra (Robert) and Emarie (Charles); four great grandchildren, Holden, Lauren, Andrew and Ainsley. Cecil retired from the U S Navy, after serving in WWII, The Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. Cecil worked many jobs in his long-life including coal mining, Fuller Brush salesman, Gwaltney of Smithfield, Daniels Construction, Rack and Sack, Littles Supermarket and Farm Fresh. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, 11 a.m. in St. Luke's Memorial Park, Smithfield. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield, VA. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 8, 2020
