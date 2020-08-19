Cecil Earl Underwood



Colonel Cecil Earl Underwood, U.S. Air Force (Retired), passed away August 13, 2020 at AdventHealth Daytona Beach, Fl. Colonel Underwood was born on 13 March 1934 in Isle of Wight County, VA, grew up in Newport News, VA, and graduated from Newport News High School in 1953. He graduated from the University of Virginia in June 1957 with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce degree and from Harvard Business School in 1967 with an MBA with Distinction degree. His USAF professional education included Squadron Officers School (with distinction) in 1963 and the Air War College (Distinguished Graduate) in 1976. As an ROTC graduate, he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant on 10 January 1957. He entered the USAF in January 1958 at Orlando AFB, FL. Colonel Underwood served subsequently in various procurement/acquisition positions at: Elmendorf AFB, AK; McChord AFB, WA; Scott AFB, Ill; HQ USAFE, Wiesbaden AB and Ramstein AB, Germany; Wright-Patterson AFB, OH; and Eglin AFB, FL. He provided leadership roles in various positions including: acquisition of base support services; acquisition and administration of contract airlift services; functional development, test, and implementation of automated tools for contract administration; acquisition of research and development for USAF munitions; acquisition of USAF F-15 and F-16 aircraft and support systems; acquisition of aerial reconnaissance and electronic warfare systems; and acquisition and administration of base operation and maintenance services. Colonel Underwood retired on 1 October 1983 at Eglin AFB, FL. Colonel Underwood's military Decorations include: The Legion of Merit, with one Oak Leaf Cluster; The Meritorious Service Medal, with two Oak Leaf Clusters; The Air Force Commendation Medal, with one Oak Leaf Cluster; and The Air Force Organizational Excellence Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Air Force Longevity Service Ribbon with 5 devices; Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon. After retirement from the USAF, Colonel Underwood served as a defense acquisition consultant for 24 years, first with D.O. Pattison and Associates, Inc., then as a partner with Vector Associates, and finally self-employed as CLU Associates. Colonel Underwood was a member of First United Methodist Church – Ormond Beach, FL. Colonel Underwood is survived by: his loving and dedicated wife, Linda Fleming Underwood of 63 years, of Ormond Beach, FL; son, Michael L. Underwood of Ormond Beach, FL; son, David E. Underwood of Springfield, VA; grand-daughters Kristen A. Underwood, Laura L. Underwood, and Britt S. Underwood; grandson, Ryan N. Underwood; Great-grandsons, Noah Roberts and Jalen Le; great-grand-daughter Jasmine Le; sister Barbara Norman and husband Alvin of Newport News, VA; and brother Horace Lee Underwood, Jr and wife, Pat, of Williamsburg, VA. Funeral services for Colonel Underwood will be scheduled at First United Methodist Church, Ormond Beach, Fl., September 8, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Ormond Beach United Methodist Church Youth Fund, 336 S. Halifax Dr, Ormond Beach FL 32176. Volusia Memorial Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.



