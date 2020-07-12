1/1
Cecil R. Baines Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecil Randolph Baines, Jr. passed away suddenly on June 20th, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Nancy Wood Baines.

Cecil was a lifelong resident of Newport News, the only child of Ruby Smith Baines Jenkins and Cecil Randolph Baines, Sr. He was a veteran of the Korean War.

He is survived by his son Edward (Becky) of Newport News; grandchildren Erik (Meredith) of Richmond; Alan (Kimberly) of Christiansburg; and Sherry (Ross) of Newport News; and three great-grandchildren: Thor Bjoern, Thadeaus, and Sigrid. Cecil also leaves family and friends behind, including Wayne Reed, his fishing buddy.

Cecil was born in 1930 and attended and played basketball and ran track at Newport News High School. Upon his return from Korea, he married Nancy Wood and started his career with Newport News Shipbuilding, where he worked until his retirement in 1991. Cecil and Nancy were active square dancers and traveled up and down the East Coast participating in competitions for many years. They were also avid fans of ODU's Women's Basketball team and went to countless games both home and away. In their later years, they spent a lot of time at the cabin they built themselves at Lake Gaston.

It gives us great comfort to think that Cecil is now happily reunited with his sweetheart Nancy.

With the COVID-19 spread, a private celebration of Cecil's life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Warwick Memorial United Methodist Church, 38 Hoops Rd, Newport News, VA 23602. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Memorial Park
12750 Warwick Blvd
Newport News, VA 23606
7579301197
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved