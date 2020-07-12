Cecil Randolph Baines, Jr. passed away suddenly on June 20th, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Nancy Wood Baines.
Cecil was a lifelong resident of Newport News, the only child of Ruby Smith Baines Jenkins and Cecil Randolph Baines, Sr. He was a veteran of the Korean War.
He is survived by his son Edward (Becky) of Newport News; grandchildren Erik (Meredith) of Richmond; Alan (Kimberly) of Christiansburg; and Sherry (Ross) of Newport News; and three great-grandchildren: Thor Bjoern, Thadeaus, and Sigrid. Cecil also leaves family and friends behind, including Wayne Reed, his fishing buddy.
Cecil was born in 1930 and attended and played basketball and ran track at Newport News High School. Upon his return from Korea, he married Nancy Wood and started his career with Newport News Shipbuilding, where he worked until his retirement in 1991. Cecil and Nancy were active square dancers and traveled up and down the East Coast participating in competitions for many years. They were also avid fans of ODU's Women's Basketball team and went to countless games both home and away. In their later years, they spent a lot of time at the cabin they built themselves at Lake Gaston.
It gives us great comfort to think that Cecil is now happily reunited with his sweetheart Nancy.
With the COVID-19 spread, a private celebration of Cecil's life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Warwick Memorial United Methodist Church, 38 Hoops Rd, Newport News, VA 23602. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com
