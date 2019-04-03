|
Celeste Gaines Wash-ington Dodson was called to eternal rest on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A memorial service, celebrating her life, will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, in St. John Baptist Church, Wil-liamsburg. Family and friends will assemble at the church by 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 3, 2019